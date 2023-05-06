PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $63,900.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after buying an additional 558,321 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,183,000 after buying an additional 422,885 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

