Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of PBH traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.76. 268,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,762. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.