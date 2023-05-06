Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PBH traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.76. 268,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,762. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

