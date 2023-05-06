Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 74.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

