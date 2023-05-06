Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.
Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 74.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.
Princeton Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.60.
Princeton Bancorp Company Profile
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.
