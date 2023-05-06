Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Shares Down 2%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 13,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 3,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $147.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.27.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

