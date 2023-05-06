Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88.52 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Prom has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $88.52 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00016791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00025662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,911.75 or 1.00089839 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.01546224 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,903,890.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.