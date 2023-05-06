ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,313,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.