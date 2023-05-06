ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,181 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $64,723,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $16,613,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,467,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,159,166. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.