ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBSFY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.67) to €11.00 ($12.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.96.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

