Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 280 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $289.62. 3,806,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

