Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 592 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.29. 333,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,197. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

