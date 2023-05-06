Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. 4,560,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

