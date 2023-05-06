Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 944,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,867. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

