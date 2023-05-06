Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.8 %

Blackstone stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.