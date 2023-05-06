Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Whelan Financial increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,902,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,057. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

