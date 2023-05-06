Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 111 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 70,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,489,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. 9,300,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.