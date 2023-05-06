Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 1,606 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,526,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 128.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 204.6% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 61,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $24.69. 61,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

