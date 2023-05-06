Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.61. 417,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

