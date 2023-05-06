Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.15-16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.74. Public Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.15-$16.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.78.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.91. 643,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.39 and its 200 day moving average is $293.75.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $166,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

