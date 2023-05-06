Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Issued By DA Davidson

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FELE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.31 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $263,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 215.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,637 shares of company stock worth $1,481,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

