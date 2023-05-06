Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Issued By Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($1.11). The company had revenue of C$48.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

