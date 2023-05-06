Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx. $0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.19 million. Qorvo also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.15-$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

