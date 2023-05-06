Qtum Price Hits $2.86 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $299.72 million and $31.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00009690 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,999.06 or 0.06762983 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,644,245 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

