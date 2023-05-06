QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.78 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

