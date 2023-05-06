Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.27.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $171.07 on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.27. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 27.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 53.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

