Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Trading Down 2.7%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 154,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 695,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quantum Computing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quantum Computing, Inc engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.