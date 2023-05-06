Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Trading Down 2.7%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 154,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 695,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Quantum Computing Stock Up 3.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Company Profile
Quantum Computing, Inc engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.
Featured Articles
