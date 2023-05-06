Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $561.09 and $26.35 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,732.50 or 1.00098913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.