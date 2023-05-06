QUASA One Day Volume Hits $170.50 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $170.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00025964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019183 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.42 or 1.00016887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173878 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $536.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.