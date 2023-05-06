Quilter Plc Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,941.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 158,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 153,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,492.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $175.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

