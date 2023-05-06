Quilter Plc Sells 140 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

