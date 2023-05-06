Quilter Plc Sells 55 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

