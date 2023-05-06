Quilter Plc Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $384.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

