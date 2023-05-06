Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Down 6.8%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 175,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 139,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

