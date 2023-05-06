Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.92

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.59. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 2,468 shares trading hands.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

