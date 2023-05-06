Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.50

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and traded as low as $26.34. Randstad shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 4,586 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Randstad Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Randstad Cuts Dividend
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.
