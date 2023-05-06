Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

