Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. Realty Income also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.94-$4.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.95. 3,226,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,884,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

