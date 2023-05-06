Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 5,112.15%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

