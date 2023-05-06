Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 5,112.15%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of RRR opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $23,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $17,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

