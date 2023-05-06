Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 5,112.15%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of RRR opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17.
Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.
