Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,461 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

