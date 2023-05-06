Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

