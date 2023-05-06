Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

Dollar General stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.54.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.