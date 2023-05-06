Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

NYSE SPG opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

