REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 5.2 %

REGENXBIO stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $7,408,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $4,379,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 253.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 102,574 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGENXBIO Company Profile

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

