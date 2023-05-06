Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Releases Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RLAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,169,000 after buying an additional 180,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,780,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,003 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

