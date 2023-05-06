Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $959,689.01

Request (REQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Request has a market cap of $93.74 million and approximately $959,689.01 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09508689 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,467,271.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

