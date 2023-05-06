Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

