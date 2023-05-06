Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 175 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

