Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 7 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,028.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,710.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,585.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

