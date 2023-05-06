Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.61.

V.F. Stock Up 5.4 %

VFC stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

