Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.97) to GBX 4,500 ($56.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $187.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day moving average of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

